CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
CNFinance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of CNFinance
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNFinance (CNF)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.