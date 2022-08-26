CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

CNFinance Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

