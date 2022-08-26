Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

