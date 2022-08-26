Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,392 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

