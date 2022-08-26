Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,387 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE KSS opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.