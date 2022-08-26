Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $420,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.37 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

