Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

