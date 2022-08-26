Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 321,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 231,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

