Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

