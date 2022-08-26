Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

