Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

