Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,970,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,798.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,283,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

