Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.