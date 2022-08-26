Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

