Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

