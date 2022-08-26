Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $117.40 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

