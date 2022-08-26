Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

