Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nucor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after buying an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.