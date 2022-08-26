Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $237.65 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.