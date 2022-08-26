Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $246.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

