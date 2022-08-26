Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $217.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $486.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.60.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.