Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

