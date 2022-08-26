Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 533,624 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 143,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

