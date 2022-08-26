Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

