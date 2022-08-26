Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.57.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

