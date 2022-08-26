Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of BAM opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

