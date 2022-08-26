Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLIW opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. Colicity has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

