Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 377.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 104,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Middleby by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

