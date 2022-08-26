Comparing MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) & InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A MarketAxess $698.95 million 13.79 $257.89 million $6.38 40.12

Analyst Recommendations

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 8 0 0 1.89

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $308.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.32% MarketAxess 34.77% 23.55% 15.12%

Summary

MarketAxess beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

