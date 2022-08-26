Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.