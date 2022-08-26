Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

