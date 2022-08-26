Contrasting GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) & Its Peers

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1649 7657 16077 575 2.60

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 23.44%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.15% -14.76% 0.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 71.67 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 22.47

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

