Credit Suisse Group Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 12.0 %

Splunk stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.