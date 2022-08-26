CRH plc (LON:CRH) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,249.85 ($39.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,012.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 19th.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.