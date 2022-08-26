Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

