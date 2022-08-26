Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

HSY stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

