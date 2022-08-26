Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,940 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

AZN stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of -166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.