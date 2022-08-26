Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $206.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

