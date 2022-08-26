Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.4 %

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average is $276.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

