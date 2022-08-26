Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Cyren Stock Performance

CYRN stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

