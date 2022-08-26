Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

