Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €45.73 ($46.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

