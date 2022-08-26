Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

BNS stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $760,634,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

