DGPayment (DGP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $500,893.63 and $1.08 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

