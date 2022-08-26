DGPayment (DGP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $500,893.63 and $1.08 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
DGPayment Coin Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.
DGPayment Coin Trading
