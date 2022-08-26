Dollar General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.