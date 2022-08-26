Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

