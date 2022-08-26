Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

