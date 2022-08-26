Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $243.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

