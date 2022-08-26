Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $80.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.