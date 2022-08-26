Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 81,772 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $28.67 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $945.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

