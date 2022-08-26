Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

