Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $349,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $50.93 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

